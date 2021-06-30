NECAC hires weatherization specialist

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced the hiring of Clintan Caldwell of Bowling Green, Mo. as a weatherization crew technician.
The NECAC Weatherization Program provides upgrades to hundreds of homes each year. Funding is provided through contracts with the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Division of Energy. Caldwell will work with other NECAC weatherization crew members to test buildings and homes to identify needed weatherization measures.
Caldwell is a graduate of Thayer High School and is a Marine Corps veteran. He attended Missouri State University.
More information about NECAC weatherization services is available by calling 573-324-2251.