BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced the hiring of Adam Green of Bowling Green as a weatherization crew technician.
The NECAC Weatherization Program provides upgrades to hundreds of homes each year. Funding is provided through contracts with the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Division of Energy. Branham will work with other NECAC weatherization crew members to test buildings and homes to identify needed weatherization measures.
Green is a 2004 graduate of Bowling Green High School and has worked at St. Louis Custom Barn Doors and as a welder at National Cart Co.
More information about NECAC weatherization services is available by calling 573-324-2251.