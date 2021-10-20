BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Pike County woman who was facing homelessness found help from the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, is part of a growing number of people without a permanent address that NECAC has assisted recently.
In the last month, NECAC has helped five families that were homeless or on the verge of it – up from one family every 30 days previously. The clients have been from Pike County and beyond.
“It’s very concerning,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson. “As funds start to diminish, there is a problem for us to help. We’re doing everything we can to meet their needs — at least get them stabilized.”
Robinson cited rising inflation, the recent end of a federal eviction moratorium for renters with past-due bills and ongoing concerns over COVID as reasons for the uptick.
“A lot of people had to double up during the pandemic, but now they have to find a place on their own,” she said.
The Pike County woman works full-time and had been staying with family. She never thought she’d be in the position of not knowing for certain where she and her grade school-aged child could find shelter.
“There were days that I was really stressed out about everything — that I was probably going to have to live in my car if I couldn’t find a place,” she said.
The woman called NECAC within a couple of days of realizing she had to act or face being homeless.
“You kind of hurt,” she said. “I was basically worried about where (her family) would be. I had to care for (her child).”
NECAC signed the woman up for rent assistance and helped in paying the deposit for an apartment.
“I’m very thankful,” she said. “My goal is eventually working on buying a home for (her child) so that (the child) has a place to call home.”
While she’s optimistic, the woman also realizes she came close to the precipice, and the experience has left her with a much more practical outlook.
“You’re not promised tomorrow,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen anymore. You just take it day-by-day.”
NECAC offers emergency services and other programs to people facing homelessness. More information is available by calling the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, Mo., at 573-324-2207.
