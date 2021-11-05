NECAC helps prevent Hannibal woman from becoming homeless

HANNIBAL — She has a college degree and served in the military, but a Hannibal woman came close to being homeless until she reached out to the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation.
The single mother of two, who asked to remain anonymous, now has an apartment and is looking for a job. Just a few months ago, circumstances caused her and her children to move out of the only permanent address she had known for a while.
A community program that assists women in need directed the mother to NECAC’s Deanna Nelson, who “helped me get a safe place of my own, a safe place for my kids,” the woman said.
In addition to housing assistance, NECAC provides life skills classes and offers other programs that can help struggling people get back on their feet.
The Hannibal woman says her stress level and her children’s anxiety over finding proper housing have been lifted.
“Now, they have their own space,” she said. “It’s nice.”
The woman urges others in similar situations to contact NECAC. The agency’s Marion County Service Center, 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal, can be reached at 573-221-7166. People may also call NECAC Community Services at 573-324-6633.
“Always ask for help,” the woman urged. “Look into every possible program there is. You never know where you’re going to get help. It never hurts to apply.”
