BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, but one area organization has an answer.
The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs.
“We know the need is out there because we see it every day,” said NECAC’s Angela Kattenbraker. “The income guidelines to qualify have been raised, so more people may now be eligible.”
A recent study by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association found that one in six American households is behind on utility payments. In addition to seeking help from NECAC, households are urged to talk with their utility provider before the debt becomes large and to cut energy consumption where possible.
Missouri’s hot weather rule bans utilities from disconnecting residential electricity service for non-payment between June 1 and Sept. 30. However, it applies only when the National Weather Service local forecast predicts a temperature of greater than 95 degrees or a heat index above 105 degrees. More guidelines are available from the Missouri Public Service Commission toll-free at 1-800-392-4211.
NECAC is accepting utility assistance applications online or in person at its service centers. The monthly income limit for a one-person household is $2,211. For a four-person residence, it’s $4,252. Additional amounts are available upon request.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is distributed through the Missouri Department of Social Services, which then contracts with NECAC and the 18 other Community Action Agencies in Missouri to administer the service.
So far this year, 8,552 applications have been registered, which is up 1,746 from the same period on 2021.
More information is available by calling 573-324-0120 or by contacting one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
- Marion County, 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal, 573-221-7166
- Monroe County, 314 N. Washington in Paris, 660-327-4110
- Pike County, 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green, 573-324-2207
- Ralls County, 411 Main in New London, 573-985-2411
- Shelby County, 204 E. Third in Shelbyville, 573-633-2210
