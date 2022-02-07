STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN. Mo. — Customers at Hardee’s in Louisiana, Mo. and Bowling Green, Mo. can help their Pike County neighbors in need on Friday, Feb. 11.
The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is teaming up with the restaurants for the 22nd annual Rise & Shine fundraiser.
From 6 to 10:30 a.m., customers will be able to buy sausage or egg biscuits for just $1. NECAC staff and volunteers will also collect additional donations.
All proceeds will stay in Pike County to help qualifying elderly, disabled and low-income people pay utility costs. The event is organized by the not-for-profit Heat Up St. Louis, which raises money to fund heating and utility assistance programs administered by agencies in 34 Missouri and Illinois counties.
“The Hardee’s Rise & Shine event is crucial to assist our low-income neighbors with their winter heating bills,” said NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon. “Not only will Hardee’s customers be receiving a great bargain, but that dollar will help someone with their heating bill. It’s a win-win situation. We greatly appreciate everyone’s participation with this worthy endeavor.”
Last year’s Rise & Shine event raised more than $700,000 at 55 Hardee’s restaurants in Missouri and Illinois. In addition to Pike, NECAC receives funding for Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles counties.
NECAC also contracts with federal and state funding sources to provide assistance for paying utility bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP). Applications are available by calling the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 573-324-2207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.