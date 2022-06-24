LOUISIANA, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is leasing a Louisiana site as part of a major expansion of its weatherization program.
The former Arrow Industries building at 520 Kelly Lane in Louisiana offers more than 22,000 square feet needed for additional trucks, supplies and staff. The current weatherization office and warehouse in Bowling Green is only 2,000 square feet.
NECAC soon expects to receive $4.5 million of additional federal funding to broaden weatherization services in its 12 counties.
“We’ve got to have the room,” said NECAC Weatherization Director Joe Findley. “In Bowling Green, we have no room for parking or materials. This new building will give us the space we need.”
Terms of the lease, which began June 22, were not announced. The property is owned by Brad and Jessica Stoops. Arrow Industries closed the facility several years ago. NECAC had been looking for a site for almost a year.
The agency recently added 12 weatherization crew members leading up to the expansion, and another 20 field and office staff will be brought on in the coming weeks. Findley added that upgrades will take place at the new facility and that it should be operational within two months. The Bowling Green weatherization office will remain open, but the majority of the program will operate out of the Louisiana site.
The additional funding that NECAC has been awarded comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress last November. Under the three-year program, NECAC expects to upgrade 1,000 homes.
“We’re very excited to be opening up new office space, but we’re even more excited that we’re going to be able to save people more money on their utility bills through weatherization and make their houses safer,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts. “This funding is going to make a substantial difference in our 12 counties.”
More information about the weatherization program and how to apply is available by calling 573-324-6622.
