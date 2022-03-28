NECAC executive receives national award

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Don Patrick of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has received a national award
Patrick, NECAC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, was presented with the Richard H. Stallings Lifetime Achievement Award by the National NeighborWorks Association of Washington, D.C.
The honor was presented March 24 during the organization’s virtual awards ceremony. Patrick was recognized for more than 35 years of leadership in guiding NECAC’s expansion of programs and services, particularly in housing development.
NeighborWorks America President and Chief Executive Officer Marietta Rodriquez thanked Patrick for “your commitment, your dedication to your community,” and cited the work of other separate award winners for encouraging development in their areas.
“You all personify the best of what NeighborWorks is, and we’re just so proud of you and congratulate you,” Rodriquez said.
Elizabeth Hollins, NeighborWorks’ Midwest Region Senior Director, spoke at the 2018 Tri-State Housing Summit sponsored by NECAC and its housing collaborators in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. She was among several who offered praise.
“Congratulations, Don Patrick and NECAC team for your leadership in rural housing development and innovative partnerships,” Hollins said.
In his acceptance, Patrick thanked NECAC Chairman of the Board Mike Bridgins, Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts, NeighborWorks America representatives John Santner and Melford Ferguson, financing partners and others who made the award possible. A video highlighting some of Patrick’s accomplishments was shown to those attending.
“I kept hearing on the video that ‘Don Patrick did this and did that,’ but as you all know, that’s not how things really happen,” he said. “I was part of ‘this and that,’ but many fine people and organizations were the hard-working partners in our ‘this and that’ accomplishments.”
Patrick noted that since 1997, NECAC has been involved in the construction, management, ownership or planned development of more than 1,300 apartments and homes for the elderly, disabled and families. The developments represent an investment of more than $85 million in the construction of affordable housing.
“Patrick is a tireless advocate for funding measures that ensure the viability of Community Action programs and services for clients,” the video noted. “Thousands of lives have been impacted for the better because of Patrick’s dedication to helping those in need. Meeting the challenges facing the disadvantaged is never easy. But Don Patrick and NECAC serve as models of how success can be accomplished.”
NeighborWorks is a Congressionally-chartered and funded not-for-profit organization that helps communities with development efforts. NECAC has been a member since 2004. The National NeighborWorks Association is a separate organization that represents the majority of NeighborWorks members by providing action on policies and funding.
