NECAC, 3 Diamond Development optimistic about senior housing proposal for St. Elizabeth's Hospital

The North East Community Action Corporation is partnering with 3 Diamond Development in the latest endeavor to transform the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital building into a senior living facility. Plans call for a 66 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and if funding is secured, the project would include the construction of six new, single-family homes on nearby lots donated by the city.

HANNIBAL — The North East Community Action Corporation and Illinois developer, 3 Diamond Development, are working together on a new endeavor to transform St. Elizabeth's Hospital into a senior living facility.

Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development projects with NECAC, said the agency would be work in partnership with 3 Diamond Development on a plan to create a senior living facility with 66 one-, two- and three-bedroom units from the former hospital.

