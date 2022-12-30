HANNIBAL — The North East Community Action Corporation and Illinois developer, 3 Diamond Development, are working together on a new endeavor to transform St. Elizabeth's Hospital into a senior living facility.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development projects with NECAC, said the agency would be work in partnership with 3 Diamond Development on a plan to create a senior living facility with 66 one-, two- and three-bedroom units from the former hospital.
Potts was grateful for support NECAC has received from the city of Hannibal, including the donation of several neighborhood lots. If funding is approved, the construction of six new, single-family homes will be included in the project.
Previous attempts to turn the former hospital into a senior housing facility have stalled. In 2017, Hilltide Partners and Belmont Development Company sought Missouri Housing Development Commission tax credits, but the request was denied.
Potts explained NECAC and 3 Diamond Development joined together after a similar proposal was turned down in 2021. For the new project, the partners would seek funding from a variety of sources beginning in January.
Potts said Low Income Housing Tax Credits from MHDC represented one possible funding source, and other options will be pursued.
NECAC plans to tap partners NECAC has worked with for past housing projects, along with meeting with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to see what funding opportunities might be available. Additionally, Potts said funding will be sought through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"We're just looking at everything we can look at to put this package together," she said.
In Moberly, NECAC successfully worked with the Siedlund Company on a similar endeavor, which will turn the former Moberly Junior High School into a 48-unit senior living facility called Tannehill Apartments.
The St. Elizabeth's Hospital building possesses similar potential, Potts said.
"You take a property that's not really attractive looking now, but it can be attractive and can furnish wonderful quality housing for people," she said.
Potts said parties involved in the Hannibal project hope by fall 2023 to have an idea of where funding will come from — along with potential additional funding — so an application can be submitted to MHDC.
Potts said the goal for the St. Elizabeth's Hospital building is to create a "housing plus" environment, including a possible coffee house, exercise and computer facilities and a clinic on site.
Along with plans to build the six new single-family homes, the overall project aims to reverse a shortage of available housing that Potts said affects people representing diverse demographics.
The Section 8 waiting list is not expected to be open again for several years, and Potts said seniors and other residents from various demographic backgrounds are facing a tougher time finding housing.
"It doesn't seem to be getting better, so we have to figure out what to do and do something," Potts said.
NECAC's weatherization program has received a substantial amount of funding for homeowners who need renovations such as furnace replacements, sealing or replacement of leaky windows or doors and additional insulation. The self-help housing program is also actively seeking applications from residents who seek to perform repair work with professional guidance by NECAC specialists.
More information about these programs is available by contacting NECAC. The NECAC Marion County Service Center is available by calling 573-221-7166.
