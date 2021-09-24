STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation has been awarded a $149,445 federal grant to repair homes in nine Missouri counties.
The USDA Housing Preservation Grant program assists agencies like NECAC in repairing the housing of low-income rural residents.
“NECAC is a proven leader in home ownership and rehabilitation, and we welcome these additional dollars that will be used to repair and extend the life of homes in our region,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick. “This funding is important because it provides families and individuals with better houses in which to live. We are thankful to USDA for this ongoing partnership that has enabled NECAC to do so much good work in our communities.”
The grant will pay for repairs at owner-occupied homes in Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph and Shelby counties. The work can include roof repairs and replacement, disabled accessibility, siding, minor plumbing and electrical work, and heating system repairs or replacements.
More information is available by calling one of the following NECAC County Service Centers:
Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal — 573-221-7166.
Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris, Mo. — 660-327-4110.
Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green, Mo. — 573-324-2207.
Ralls County: 411 Main in New London, Mo. — 573-985-2411.
Shelby County: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville, Mo. — 573-633-2210.
People may also call the NECAC Housing Development Department at 573-324-6622.