BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation has been awarded a $75,000 grant by UnitedHealthcare for its Healthy Homes initiative.
The grant was part of $500,000 in funding UnitedHealthcare awarded to 10 community-based organizations in Missouri to expand access to care, support maternal and child health and address social detriments to health for people and underserved communities.
“We’re honored to be supporting local organizations that offer essential resources to address social and economic factors that have a profound impact on people’s health,” said Jamie Bruce, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri. “These organizations play a vital role in providing greater access to care and essential services in high-risk and high-need communities throughout Missouri.”
“This is a wonderful partnership between people who do remedial work and healthcare,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick. “There’s a natural link between housing and health, and this grant will help NECAC’s Healthy Homes initiative provide more services that will improve the well-being of many people.”
Healthy Homes began in 2015 and has been nationally-recognized by NeighborWorks America, a Congressionally-chartered organization that supports community development through grants and technical assistance. Homes are weatherized by NECAC crews. The idea is to create healthier living conditions by upgrading ventilation systems while removing environmental hazards and contaminants such as mold and lead paint.
“Our homes can make us sick,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts. “This grant will help to make homes safer and healthier for families.”
To qualify, applicants must place their names on the waiting list for the NECAC weatherization program. To do so, call NECAC Housing Development at 573-324-6622 or visit or call one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
- Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal, 573-221-7166
- Monroe County: 314 N. Washington St. in Paris, Mo., 660-327-4110
- Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green, Mo., 573-324-2207
- Ralls County: 411 Main in New London, Mo., 573-985-2411
- Shelby County: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville, Mo., 573-633-2210
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.