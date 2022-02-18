BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An apprenticeship program at North East Community Action Corporation has garnered national attention for its approach to training employees working on home weatherization projects in the area.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs at NECAC, said they anticipate receiving $73 to $80 million in July, as a result of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The agency's projected contract share with the state of Missouri is $4.5 million.
The agency expects to hire 30 employees and perform weatherization work on 500 additional homes in the 12-county service area.
"If you're a high school senior graduating, what a great opportunity this is for you — to get a job where you can learn and grow and get a certification," she said.
The apprenticeship program has been well-received by participants so far. Potts explained how the program's certification prepares each employee for a career she said is "the first green job, and we've been green for a long time."
"They've been excited about what they've learned and the opportunities for the future and what they can learn and grow in these positions," she said.
Each person who completes the apprenticeship program receives a Department of Labor certification as a home performance laborer.
Potts stressed how the program is an example of a "win-win" situation for everyone involved.
The work provided by each of these employees makes a life-changing difference for each person receiving the weatherization repairs.
The weatherization process begins with a complete energy audit of the home and a blower door test to determine where air leaks are, Potts said. NECAC weatherization crews apply caulking and weather-stripping, along with replacing windows, doors, furnaces and other items necessary to make the home efficient and weathertight. Potts said the education aspect of the program imparts knowledge to clients so they can “continue to make their home more energy-efficient.”
The goal for the apprenticeship program is to provide practical skills in various construction and electrical job fields, along with assuring fellow nonprofit weatherization agencies they are training qualified employees in a rapidly changing labor market.
"I think the biggest thing I shared is, we have to think outside of the box," she said. "The workforce is different now. Times are different. We can't just think that we're going to put an ad out, and people are going to come running, because that doesn't happen now."
Potts was invited to share details about the program with the National Association of State Community Service Programs and the National Community Action Partnership, each headquartered in Washington, D.C.
The two national organizations will share Potts' presentation with more than 1,000 member agencies across the United States. She summed up the positive new program as "a practical approach to this new workforce challenges in the expanding national home weatherization program."
More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.
