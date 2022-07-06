BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two area residents will celebrate a big milestone Thursday along their respective career paths, thanks to a North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) home weatherization apprenticeship program.
On Thursday, Thomas Branham and Clintan Caldwell will be the first two graduates of the NECAC-developed apprenticeship program started in March 2021 for the community action corporation’s steadily expanding home weatherization program.
Wade Johnson of the U.S. Department of Labor will present certificates to Caldwell and Branham during a special event at NECAC’s Bowling Green headquarters. The two participants are already on their way toward a second apprenticeship program focused on energy auditing.
The program continues to expand, with nine more participants joining the apprenticeship program in May and June, explained Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development at NECAC.
The home weatherization program, which Potts noted is crucial for improving efficiency year-round for homeowners, will receive a boost from the Infrastructure and Investment Act approved in November.
NECAC is set to receive about $4.5 million, which will allow weatherization efforts to move ahead for about 500 area homes beginning in July. The community action corporation plans to hire between 20 and 30 new employees to complete the work.
Potts said the apprenticeship program began with the goal of attracting a growing pool of experienced employees for the organization’s weatherization program while equipping them with U.S. Department of Labor certification they can use in local communities and throughout the country to build their careers.
The apprenticeships have generated measurable improvements for what was already a strong program.
“It is very exciting,” she said. “We worried a lot about being able to hire people, and I think this has just been a really great incentive to add to what we already had.”
Key partnerships forged by NECAC, the U.S. Department of Labor and partners like the Workforce Investment Board and the Pike-Lincoln Vocational Technical School have made the registered apprenticeship program a resounding success.
Potts pointed out how the apprenticeship emphasizes the importance of green energy, boosts and preserves local housing stock, and strengthens the area workforce. And she commended the U.S. Department of Labor for being a “wonderful partner” and making the process as smooth as possible.
“We talk often about partnerships, and how we wouldn’t be anywhere without partnerships,” Potts said. “We’re excited to partner with them.”
The U.S. Department of Labor reports the Registered Apprenticeship provides a path for all qualified individuals — including women, youth, people of color, rural communities, justice-involved individuals and individuals with disabilities — to become apprentices and a vital part of the American workforce.
Nationally, about 26,000 registered apprenticeship programs and more than 600,000 active apprentices are making strides on their career paths.
The department reports more than 370 Department of Labor-recognized Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) operate in Missouri, administered by organizations including state agencies, labor and independent construction trade training programs, small businesses, health care providers, the Missouri Department of Corrections and secondary education providers.
