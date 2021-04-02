HANNIBAL — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation announced that in-person applications will be accepted through May 31. The previous deadline was March 31.
In addition, mailed applications postmarked June 14 or earlier will also be processed. The extension was approved by the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division.
There are two types of assistance available. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program are funded by the federal government and distributed through the states, which contract with nonprofit groups such as NECAC to administer the programs at the local level.
LIHEAP assists with paying part of the energy bills of income-qualifying people. Eligible households could receive a minimum of $47 up to a maximum of $495, depending upon income, household size and type of heating source. Payments are made directly to utility companies. ECIP offers assistance of up to $800 to qualifying households of those who have received a utility shut-off notice.
“This is a welcome extension of the deadline for energy assistance programs,” NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz said. “We know that a lot of people have utility bills that are racking up. We hope this extension allows people the resources to pay their utility bills and be able to afford other household needs.”
Applications are available by calling 573-324-0120 or by contacting one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal — 573-221-7166.
Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris — 660-327-4110.
Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green — 573-324-2207.
Ralls County: 411 Main in New London — 573-985-2411.
Shelby County: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville — 573-633-2210.
NECAC is contractually obligated to include the following: This program is funded 100% at $1,698,774 by federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.