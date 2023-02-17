BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) announced the promotions of three staff members.
Brittany Kidd, of Bowling Green, took on the role of weatherization department procedural director. She will oversee administrative management of the program. Kidd joined NECAC on March 6, 2018.
Eric Benn, of Bowling Green, is the weatherization department technical director. He will take care of crew oversight and work assignments. Benn began at NECAC on March 18, 2010.
Danielle Sanders, of Curryville, Mo., was named an emergency services coordinator. She will help oversee emergency and crisis programs NECAC administers. Sanders joined the agency on Oct. 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.