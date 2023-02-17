BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) announced the promotions of three staff members.

Brittany Kidd, of Bowling Green, took on the role of weatherization department procedural director. She will oversee administrative management of the program. Kidd joined NECAC on March 6, 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.