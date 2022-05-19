HANNIBAL, Mo. — The NE Coalition will address ways to reduce fatalities on Missouri roads and other safe driving topics during its quarterly meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
The meeting takes place at the Missouri Department of Transportation District Office, 1711 U.S. 61. Lunch will be provided, and RSVP opportunities are available by emailing rebecca.jones@modot.mo.gov before Monday, May 23.
“It’s not been a good couple of years for safe driving statistics, and in the northeast Missouri region, we are really struggling in the area of seat belt use,” said Marisa Ellison, facilitator for the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Sadly, in 2021, 85% and so far this year 91% of those who were killed on our roads in northeast Missouri were not wearing a seat belt.”
The statewide percentage is 60%.
The NE Coalition for Roadway Safety uses Missouri’s Highway Safety Strategic Plan named Show-Me Zero. The plan focuses on four aspects that affect safe driving — seatbelts, speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving.
Ellison said the meeting includes a brief review of the previous fiscal year and discussion of goals for the northeast region plan. Next, attendees work on drafting a plan for the next year. Coalition executive committee members will share updates about specific subjects. Ellison said anyone who would like to reduce the number of fatalities on Missouri roads are encouraged to attend the meeting.
The NE Coalition provides reimbursement grants to agencies who implement plans or purchase equipment to support its mission of reducing fatalities and disabling injuries on Missouri roads.
“We have several partners in law enforcement, emergency management services, schools and health care, among others, who work together to continue efforts to promote safe driving,” Ellison said.
More information is available by visiting www.savemolives.com.
