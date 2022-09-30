NE Coalition for Roadway Safety continues efforts toward goal of zero fatalities

"Barrel Bob" stands near a sign reminding motorists to be safe when traveling through work zones. The safety reminder sits near the entrance to the Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District office in Hannibal. Members and partners of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety met Thursday, focusing on the "Show-Me Zero" strategic safety plan and efforts to spread safety awareness during Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. Oct. 21.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Members and partners of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety gathered for a quarterly meeting Thursday, discussing the "Show-Me Zero" roadway safety strategic plan and details for the upcoming Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Day.

BUPD Day is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 with a focus on spreading awareness of the message for Missourians to buckle their seat belts and not use their phones while driving. BUPD Day aims to raise awareness and save lives with education efforts in schools, cooperation from local business and creative ways to encourage more people to take the pledge.

