NE Coalition for Roadway Safety continues efforts toward goal of zero fatalities

HANNIBAL — Members and partners of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety gathered for a quarterly meeting Thursday, discussing the "Show-Me Zero" roadway safety strategic plan and details for the upcoming Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Day.
BUPD Day is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 with a focus on spreading awareness of the message for Missourians to buckle their seat belts and not use their phones while driving. BUPD Day aims to raise awareness and save lives with education efforts in schools, cooperation from local business and creative ways to encourage more people to take the pledge.
According to MoDOT data, 975 people lost their lives in crashes on Missouri roadways in 2020, representing a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year. Across the Show-Me State, the current seat belt usage rate is 86 percent — 349 fatalities from 2019 involved occupants who were not wearing a seat belt.
Also, cell-phone related accidents have risen by 30 percent, to nearly 2,500 incidents in 2019. Missouri has a law in place to make texting while driving illegal for drivers 21 years and younger, but distracted driving is not limited to younger drivers. In fact, 70 percent of drivers who were using a cell phone during an accident were 22 years of age or older.
Jonathan Bruner, traffic studies specialist with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), explained that fatalities are down slightly in the Northeast District compared to 2021, with 37 people who were lost as of Monday, Sept. 26. On the same date the previous year, 43 people had lost their lives in traffic accidents.
However, fatalities are still at a higher level than in the preceding four years. Bruner said 19 of the fatalities involved motorists who were unbelted and three who were wearing their seat belts — representing an 86 percent unbelted rate, compared to the 60 percent statewide rate.
The fatalities included five pedestrians, one bicyclist, one ATV operator, one UTV operator and three motorcyclists, two of whom were wearing a helmet. Bruner said alcohol and drug impairment played a role in some of the accidents that occurred in the district.
Coalition facilitator Marisa Ellison noted how the locations of the fatality accidents were "all over the place", on state roads, highways and county roads alike.
"It's not like it used to be. I remember 15 years ago, when you'd look at the map, you'd see intersections or areas where there was a concentrated number of fatalities or serious injuries," she said, noting how MoDOT's ongoing safety projects like roundabouts have made strides to curb those dangers. "We've fixed all the 'low-hanging fruit' [with the safety projects] — now it's down to the behavior side of things, a lot of it is."
On a positive, note, Schuyler, Clark, Knox and Shelby counties have not witnessed any roadway fatalities so far in 2022. As in the past, coalition representatives present awards and host celebrations in counties where these statistics occur.
The Show-Me Zero plan was another key topic of discussion for the coalition meeting. The plan is divided into four distinct areas to help boost safety: occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving.
Ellison thanked everyone for their efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of no more fatalities on Missouri roadways, including education efforts in elementary schools, "Buckle Up Blitz" enforcement to encourage seat belt usage in various parts of the state, seat belt checks with incentives at Missouri high schools and work for a new video highlighting the importance of the BUPD mission.
Ellison reported about $30,000 of the fiscal year's $83,000 budget had been allocated to area agencies, whose representatives are required to complete Traffic Incident Management courses within the past five years.
Recipients included the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Callao Fire Protection District, Lewis County Health Department, Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Palmyra Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and Hannibal Police Department.
With school back in session, education efforts are well underway to encourage safety. Coalition representatives reached out to the 41 schools in the Northeast District, receiving nine responses. Programs are in the works for the Palmyra R-I School District and Marion County Elementary Schools. Also, collaborations with School Resource Officers in Hannibal will bring a mock DUI accident scenario to Hannibal High School.
In Jefferson City and at the community level, legislative work continues, including requests for primary seat belt laws and laws related to strengthening the Graduated Driver's License program and proper usage of child restraints.
Ellison encouraged everyone to continue their diligent efforts, stressing how new ideas will only strengthen the pursuit of making Missouri's roadways safer for everyone.
