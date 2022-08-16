HANNIBAL — A free nature program sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Huckleberry Park pavilion near the Ramp Park.
The program is called “Insect Safari” and is for children of all ages. Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nationally certified nature educator, will teach youngsters about nature in the park.
“Insects are vital to our survival and are some of the most interesting animals on earth! From migrating monarchs to bees and beetles, let’s find out what makes them so different from us and why they’re such an important part of the food chain,” Rublee said.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
