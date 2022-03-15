HANNIBAL — Spring weather is in the forecast for Sunday’s nature program.
B is for Babies Nature Program will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Riverview Park Shelter No. 1, by the playground.
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator, will lead the program. “Celebrate Spring Equinox with listening and learning about all the babies that are already here and are getting ready to be born,” she said.
“From owls to eagles to squirrels to woodpeckers and insects, the race to reproduce has begun! Even the trees and other plants are beginning to bloom. What are the advantages to having babies early? What are the dangers the young ones face? It’s an exciting time to explore the wonders of nature!” she said.
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.