HANNIBAL — With packages getting delayed on a global basis, it may be the year to look to nature for holiday gift-giving.
A nature program called “Nature Centerpieces” will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, said the program will focus on the Winter Solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21, 2021, in the Northern Hemisphere, this date marks the shortest day of the year.
“Many traditions honor the Winter Solstice by bringing greenery and other nature items into the home as a symbol of the sun and longer days,” Rublee said.
She asked that participants have fun collecting pinecones, cedar or pine branches, dried grasses, twigs, acorns, driftwood, seashells “or any other item that strikes your fancy.”
There will be some nature items at the Arts Council. Rublee said the program will allow the items to be brought together into a Solstice centerpiece.
“Bring some wire cutters or clippers if you have them,” she said.
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks and Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.