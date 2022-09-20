JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The natural gas rates of Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities) customers will change under a filing that will take effect Saturday, Oct. 1.
The rate change reflects the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.