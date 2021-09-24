JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The natural gas rates for customers of Liberty Utilities will change under a filing that will take effect on Friday, Oct. 1.
The rate change reflects the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days. This filing generally reflected cooler than normal weather in Liberty’s Northeast, West and Southeast rate districts.
Under the Liberty Utilities filing, natural gas rates will decrease by approximately $1.29 a month for a residential customer using approximately 100 Ccf of natural gas a month in Liberty Utilities’ Northeast and West Districts. Natural gas rates will drop by approximately $1.07 a month for a residential customer using approximately 100 Ccf of natural gas a month in Liberty Utilities’ Southeast District.
Liberty Utilities serves approximately 52,780 natural gas customers in Missouri. The Northeast and West District service area includes Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Scotland.