JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect Sunday, Dec. 4.
The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.
Liberty Utilities’ ACA includes costs associated with the February 2021 Cold Weather Event (Winter Storm Uri) which had a significant impact on certain natural gas prices. Last November, the Missouri Public Service Commission approved a request filed by Liberty Utilities extending the ACA recovery period in the Northeast, West and Southeast Districts from 12 months to three years, thereby spreading the costs from the February 2021 Cold Weather Event over a longer period of time to mitigate the impact on customer bills.
Northeast District residential customers currently pay about $0.60 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will increase to about $0.98 per Ccf. Liberty Utilities serves Northeast District customers in Clark, Lewis, Knox, Marion, Pike, Ralls and Scotland counties.
The cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up about 50 percent to 55 percent of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.
The Missouri Public Service Commission conducts an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
What you can do to help manage your utility bill:
- Add attic insulation if necessary
- Place weather stripping around doors, use plastic film covering and caulk windows to keep heat from escaping from your home
- Change or replace furnace filters each month when dirty
- Have your chimney checked for blockage
- Close fireplace dampers when the fireplace is not being used
- Have your heating system checked and tuned-up if needed
- Place an approved insulated cover-jacket around the hot water heater
- Consider getting professional help for any projects that are beyond your capabilities
- Contact your local utility company to ask about energy saving tips and programs
Liberty Utilities serves about 52,500 natural gas customers in Missouri.
