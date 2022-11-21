JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect Sunday, Dec. 4.

The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.

