JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Residential customers currently pay about $0.93 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under Ameren Missouri’s filing, the rate will increase to about $0.95 per Ccf. About 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.

