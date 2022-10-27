JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Residential customers currently pay about $0.93 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under Ameren Missouri’s filing, the rate will increase to about $0.95 per Ccf. About 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.
The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather.
The Missouri Public Service Commission conducts an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
What you can do to help manage your utility bill:
- Add attic insulation if necessary
- Place weather stripping around doors, use plastic film covering and caulk windows to keep heat from escaping from your home
- Change or replace furnace filters each month when dirty
- Have your chimney checked for blockage
- Close fireplace dampers when the fireplace is not being used
- Have your heating system checked and tuned-up if needed
- Place an approved insulated cover-jacket around the hot water heater
- Consider getting professional help for any projects that are beyond your capabilities
- Contact your local utility company to ask about energy saving tips and programs
Ameren Missouri serves about 134,500 natural gas customers in Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren counties.
