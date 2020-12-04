JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment factor, Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on Dec. 13.
The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.
Northeast District: Residential customers currently pay about $0.37 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will decrease to approximately $0.19 per hundred cubic feet, a decrease of about $0.18 per unit. Liberty Utilities serves Northeast District customers in the Missouri counties of Clark, Lewis, Knox, Marion, Pike, Ralls and Scotland.
About 50% to 55% of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas — the cost a local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas — is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
Liberty Utilities serves about 52,600 natural gas customers in Missouri.