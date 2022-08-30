National Women and Media Collection on display at State Historical Society of Missouri

Dorothy Jurney, women’s page editor for the Miami Herald, and staff prepare for publication, circa 1950s, National Women in Media Collection, State Historical Society of Missouri. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new exhibit, In Their Own Words: Celebrating the National Women and Media Collection, is on display at the State Historical Society of Missouri.

The collection is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an exhibit featuring diaries, photos, letters and interviews from the National Women and Media Collection, established at the State Historical Society in 1987. The 92-foot-long exhibit covers the collection's history of women in journalism from the 1800s to the 1990s.

