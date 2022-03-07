HANNIBAL — The National Vice Commander of the American Legion, Angel O. Narvaez, of Puerto Rico, will visit American Legion posts in Northeast Missouri.
Narvaez will stop in Hannibal for a meet and greet at 5 p.m. Thursday, at American Legion Post 55, at 3819 Hwy. MM. Snacks will be provided.
All Veterans, Legionnaires and members of the public are invited to meet the Commander, whose region includes 7 states in central United States.
