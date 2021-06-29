National Tom Sawyer Days brings tradition, family back downtown

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees 66th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days brings a mix of nostalgia, good-natured competition, family fun and entertainment which can only be found in America’s Hometown as participants celebrate summer and Independence Day.
Last year, National Tom Sawyer Days looked a bit different, as social distancing and sanitization measures were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s celebration is poised to bring family and friends out in larger numbers again, with a full slate of activities for all ages.
The cornhole tournament brought out several teams for competition, and the Eddie Montgomery and Feudin’ Hillbillys concert on Saturday, June 26 ended up having great weather. NTSD Chairperson Trisha O’Cheltree said the threat of rain might have held attendance back. So far, the festivities have been off to a great start.
“National Tom Sawyer Days started with fence painting, so it’s one of our favorite events! It wouldn’t be a 4th of July celebration without a parade either,” she said. “Really we love all the events!”
On Friday, the tribute concert night will feature Riding the Storm Out and Bob Jovi. A $20 cover charge includes tickets and beverages until the bands are done performing for the all-inclusive evening. On Saturday, gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Saliva and Buckcherry.
Youth Volleyball games by the Y Men’s Club will get the mud flying at the Y Men’s Pavilion on Wednesday and Thursday. The carnival also opens from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with wristbands available for $20. The carnival will also be open 5-10 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, with $2 matinee rides from noon to 5 p.m.
Friday will be filled with activities from morning to night, with the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Arts and Crafts event taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Tomboy Sawyer Contest will begin at 1 p.m. at the Cardiff Hill Overlook. Registration opens for the Pee Wee Fence Painting Contest at Hill and Main Streets at 1 p.m., and registration opens for the Talent Show at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens. Each competition begins at 2 p.m. Local and Girls’ Fence Painting registration begins at 2:30 p.m., with the competitions starting at 3 p.m. at Hill and Main Streets.
Saturday is full of events, too, beginning with registration for the Hannibal Cannibal at 5:30 a.m. and the race start at 7 a.m. The Hannibal offers 5, 10, and 15-kilometer runs, as well as a 5k walk. Broadway will be filled with patriotic floats and vehicles for the annual parade at 10 a.m. Registration for the Frog Jumping Contest will begin at 10 a.m. at Tanyard Gardens, with the contest beginning at noon. Registration for State, National and Over 30 Fence Painting begins at 1 p.m., with competition starting at 2 p.m.
O’Cheltree said the Hannibal Jaycees are always ready to make the traditional celebration fun for all. This year, they hosted a Beautiful Baby and Little Miss and Little Mr. Hannibal Pageant on June 19.
We try very hard to provide everyone with entertainment they like,” O’Cheltree said. “We had some feedback people also wanted to see some rock acts along with country, so we added a rock show.”
Tickets for the Saturday concert can be purchased online or at the gate. People can visit the Hannibal Jaycees website at hannibaljaycees.org or their Facebook page for details. A full schedule of NTSD events is also available at the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau website, visithannibal.com.