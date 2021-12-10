PALMYRA, Mo. — The members of the Palmyra Floriculture team achieved a historic milestone when they were named the National FFA Floriculture champions during the October competition in Indianapolis, Ind.
Team members Augustine Mahsman, Ji Yong Ni, Evan Nierman and Tim Wellman are best friends and have a good time with one another during practice. But they elevated their teamwork to the next level as they practiced identifying different species of plants, forming floral arrangements, worked on marketing and selling flowers and honed their teamwork abilities with Coach Amanda Haeberlin. They are the first National Championship team in Palmyra FFA history.
Haeberlin thanked the community and school for the support they received, including the Palmyra High School Art Club and FCCLA groups. The four seniors also studied color theory with Palmyra art teacher Angie Mulhatten and worked on floral arrangements with Julie Marie Schmidt, owner of Busy Bee Florist in Marceline, Mo. She is a member of the American Institute of Floral Design and has previously judged at national events.
“The last time I was [at Nationals] she offered to help if I ever had a team again,” she said. “So, I took her up on that offer, and we have spent a lot of time with her in her shop or she would Zoom in, at no expense to us in terms of her help.”
Haeberlin said there were details she was able to focus on and fine tune as a result of the collaboration with Schmidt. And the encouragement from someone with experience judging at the National level instilled confidence in everyone.
“She’s been there before. She’s going, ‘Oh, this is good. This is going to be competitive. You all are going to be good.’ When you can go in with that level of confidence, I think that was also a help,” Haeberlin said. “It is my job to believe in them, and I do, and I’m a little biased at how wonderful I think they are. So, when you have an outside source saying, ‘you can do this, you really are as good as she’s saying you are,’ I think that helps, too, for them to go in and go, ‘Oh, we can do this.’”
Each student recalled the journey to the historic milestone and how the experience has helped them grow in their skills and ability to work together as a team, regardless of the challenges they faced.
Ji Yong Ni recalled how the practices’ light-hearted beginnings mixed with hard work, but they “really doubled down and really got serious about our work.”
He said the team activity really paid off during the competition. He remembered how they were ready to work together, no matter what challenge they faced. Wellman
Tim Wellman said his favorite part of floriculture is the design portion because “you get to mold what you want out of the flowers.”
“Whereas the tests are very objective — there’s a right answer, there’s a wrong answer. With the flower designs, you can really do whatever you want, so long as it looks good, it has good color, it has good accent, it works together,” he said.
Regardless of the score he received, Wellman enjoyed the chance to make each arrangement.
“I still had a lot of fun doing it, because I got to make it my own, and it was one of the few parts of the competitions that I could kind of put my name on and be proud of,” he said.
Wellman said he learned how to avoid procrastinating during practices for the National competition. He and his teammates practiced floral arrangements with Haeberlin at the school and with Schmidt in Marceline, and they also sharpened their social skills as they sold flowers and studied hard for the tests, along with floral design aspects like color harmonies and design principles.
“Learning all of that before the competition was necessary, and procrastination was not going to be the way it got done,” Wellman said. “So, I had to learn to better myself in terms of work ethic in that respect.”
Evan Nierman said the team consistently attained high scores, but a first-place award had eluded them until they arrived at State.
“I could tell that we had been getting better at our design, at our ability to remember and at our interaction skills with other people,” he said, noting one of the portions of the competition involved selling flowers like a floral shop owner. “The team as a whole, I felt really confident in our abilities to perform the way that we did.”
And when Nierman found out the team was named top in the nation, the emotions were memorable.
“It was probably one of the most surreal feelings that I’ve had thus far. I knew that we were capable of it, and I knew that we had done well — but just to hear on state that Palmyra got first, for the very first time — it was incredible,” he said.
Ni agreed with his teammate about the momentous occasion of receiving first place.
“Like Evan said, very surreal. I didn’t really believe that we won until maybe a week later,” he said, as everyone laughed. “I think it’s a really cool milestone that we were able to put down being the first national-winning team. And we hope to do it again this year.”
Augustine Mahsman enjoyed identification most of all, discerning flower shape, color and other traits to name different plants. And the skills he attained with his fellow team members will pay off in the future.
“With ID, you have to look for very specific things and pay close attention, which is something before the contest I was not great at,” he said, stressing how crucial hard work was for their success as well.
Inside the greenhouse, the students worked together to prepare two orange poinsettias. There were about 500 poinsettias in the beginning of the sale in conjunction with Marion County and North Shelby County School District, and Haeberlin said about 300 have been sold to people throughout the region. Members of the Greenhouse class care for the colorful red, pink and orange poinsettias, and one student comes in on weekends to water them.
Haeberlin said spring is contest season, and the team will be competing in Farm Management endeavors next. Now that they are the National Floriculture champions, they’ve been invited for a specialized horticulture trip to the Netherlands. Highlights will include meeting designers, touring the largest sales house for flowers in the world and attending a floral expo which is held every 10 years. The cost will be about $5,000 per student, and there are sponsorship levels from Greenhand — $20 to $99 — to Gold Rating — $1,000 to $4,999 — and Honorary Team Member — $5,000 or more.
“We are asking for donors to help us — because it’s not a cheap trip by any means, but it is an educational opportunity that they and I will never have again,” she said.
The team has sent out donor letters in Palmyra and Hannibal, and they are planning a trivia night fundraiser. Anyone who wishes to make an in-kind, tax-exempt donation can email Haeberlin at haeberlin@palmyra.k12.mo.us.
