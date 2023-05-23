HANNIBAL — Friday, May 26 is National Poppy Day. Auxiliary members will be distributing Poppies in front of Lowes and County Market.
Community members are encouraged to wear a poppy as a sign of support for all those who willingly served our nation and protected our freedom.
The American Legion is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 at Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. The public is invited to join the service. A free lunch after the service will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Memorial Day is a Day of conflicting emotions for everyone, reflecting a blend of mournfulness, gratitude, loss and a deep abiding sense of patriotism.
Everyone is encouraged to salute all of America's heroes, past and present.
