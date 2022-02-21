HANNIBAL — Hannibal FFA members wish everyone a happy National FFA Week with a series of activities to celebrate the milestone.
National FFA Week is Sunday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 26, and festivities are focused on celebrating FFA and its accomplishments. Hannibal FFA is celebrating all week long, with fun dress up days right along with hilarious social media posts.
The week’s events include a Teacher Breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday. FFA members will take part in the Palmyra Community Food Bank project and wear their Chapter t-shirts. Social media will feature Travel Day.
On Wednesday, the Chapter Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Ag Olympics are scheduled for the day, and participants are welcome to wear farm- and animal-related apparel with a different theme for each class: Freshmen — chickens; sophomores — sheep; juniors — cows; seniors — pigs. The social media theme will be Western Wednesday.
Bowling will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, with Chapter paying for shoes and the first two games for participants. FFA members are encouraged to wear their FFA jackets. The social media theme will be Transformation Thursday.
Friday brings the Barnwarming event at 6 p.m., and FFA members will participate in Flannel Day. The social media theme will be Future Friday. All guests outside of FFA must be approved before the event.
People who know a Hannibal FFA member are encouraged to celebrate with them. FFA members recently answered some questions about FFA:
What is something amazing you learned about FFA?
- “FFA is not just for kids who live or work on a farm. I learned from our FFA advisor that farming is for anyone and everyone.” — Briley Cunningham, junior
- “I learned how to budget my money from FFA. I never looked at my bank account and what I was spending until FFA. I did not realize that I was spending so much. So, I cut back on things like fast food and impulse buys and now can finance my money better. I also learned about fundraising money. Before FFA, I would just go and sell the fundraisers while now I help plan them and I can understand all the work it takes to set one up.” — Augustus Herrin, junior
What is something you are looking forward to this year in FFA?
- “Since I’m a senior, I want to do everything I can before I’m gone, so I’m looking forward to everything.” — Ashton Braden, senior
How do you think FFA is building skills toward future goals?
- “First off, I think it is a great way to help out the community and meet new people. I am not a very social person, and I joined FFA my junior year and I absolutely loved it. I met so many friends, I’ve learned how to do flowers, I’ve learned a lot and I think it gives kids life skills that they can apply to FFA but also in the real world.” — Katie Greening, senior
What is something you have learned in FFA that changed your life?
- “I think the most important thing I learned is the importance of agriculture. Before FFA, I knew agriculture was a big deal, but I didn’t realize how much it runs our country, and I didn’t know any of the pros and cons about agriculture. Now that I’m in FFA, I’m more educated about it.” — Alyssa Fountain, senior
What is the most exciting thing that has happened in FFA?
- “The most exciting thing that has happened in FFA is the National Convention because you have the opportunity to meet other members in FFA and it is a great way to learn so much more about the aspects of agriculture.” — Rylee Mastin, senior
How has FFA helped prepare you for your future accomplishments?
“I would like to become a veterinarian one day, and FFA has given me many opportunities to be around animal science. I have had more exposure to animals, veterinary functions, and people. One of the major components of FFA are Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Several of my SAEs. or Supervised Agricultural Experiences. are in livestock production, and I have learned so much about veterinary science just through raising these animals.” — Sophie Albright, junior
