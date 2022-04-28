HANNIBAL, Mo. — The National Day of Prayer worship service will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St.
The event is coordinated by members of the National Day of Prayer Local Committee. Hosts will be Pastor Lindell and Lydia Shumake.
God’s Harvesters Music Group will provide music ministry for the evening. Various members of the community will say prayers.
People will pray for youth, government officials, churches, media, schools, business, health services, police and law enforcement officials, firefighters and members of the military.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling 573-822-6744.
