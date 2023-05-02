HANNIBAL — The National Day of Prayer worship service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St.
The event is coordinated by the Local National Day of Prayer Committee. Host Pastor Lindell F Shumake will deliver a message reflecting the theme, "Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much" from James 5:16B.
