HANNIBAL — A special National Day of Prayer event will reflect a "back to school" theme at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at South Baptist Church, 701 Fulton Ave.
As children in the area return to school this year, members of the National Day of Prayer Local Committee are celebrating with an event to pray for children, schools and education and in the community.
