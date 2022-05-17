HANNIBAL — North East Community Action Corporation’s service centers in 12 counties have been abuzz with National Community Action Month celebrations.
Brent Engel, NECAC public relations officer, said celebrations have been taking place throughout the 12-county service area. Each year, NECAC personnel are excited to talk about new programs to assist area residents.
The SkillUp and Expanding Your Employability programs provide employment skills for clients. People who receive food stamps can enroll in SkillUp, and people who don’t receive food stamps can enroll in the EYE program.
NECAC’s weatherization efforts are also expanding. Employees are currently being hired, and additional federal funds are on the way to complete weatherization efforts for more homes in the area.
The process includes a test for drafts in the home and replacement or repair of doors, windows, hot water heaters, insulation and other parts of the home. Many times, the renovations result in a homeowner seeing their utility bills cut in half.
County Services Program Director Linda Fritz said a June 10 event at the Rialto Banquet Hall will provide information about weatherization for local residents, businesses, employees and other stakeholders.
“Because we have boots on the ground here and we have our ears open to what the community needs are, we can respond when there is a crisis,” Engel said, noting NECAC staff can assist when a circumstance hasn’t yet become a crisis.
Surging prices for food, gas, utilities and other necessities have placed pressure on people regardless of their income level, Engel said. People with limited incomes are paying a larger share of their finances and making sacrifices such as eating less and making do without needed medications in the face of economic uncertainty.
“It’s more important than ever now to make sure that we’re able to address people’s needs, because with prices getting out hand like they are, the disadvantaged are limited in what they can do,” Engel said.
Engel stressed how some people are reluctant to call the area NECAC County Service Center for assistance. He encouraged everyone who needs support to reach out for help at the local NECAC County Service Center.
A limited supply of air conditioners are available for qualifying elderly or disabled residents, and Fritz said people can find out more by talking to their NECAC County Service Coordinator.
NECAC Marion County Service Coordinator Gwen Koch explained the area is filled with people who are eager to use a team approach to make a difference. Lori Locke, an employee with Mark Twain Behavioral Health, remembered a client who had epilepsy and needed a fan.
On Friday, the client spoke with Locke about his search for a fan to cool his apartment. Locke reached out to several local organizations, but she couldn’t find anyone with a fan available right away.
After talking with Koch, Locke was able to connect her client with the help he needed.
The man also received a tote bag filled with personal care items like hand sanitizer, socks, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes. He joined the SkillUp program to assist him in his career.
“She made it happen. We got right in, she helped him with the paperwork, and got him a fan right then,” Locke said.
More information is available by contacting the local NECAC County Service Center.
