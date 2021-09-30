NEW LONDON, Mo — On Sept. 7, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation designating Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week in Missouri and encouraging Missourians to recognize 4-H’s significant role in empowering youths in the state.
“Find Your Spark” is the theme of this year’s National 4-H Week, observed Oct. 3-9.
The theme celebrates the resilience of young people who have brought about significant innovations in agriculture and technology, said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
The Ralls County 4-H program celebrates their spark by putting together displays to represent each of their clubs in various locations around the county.
“In the past all of the clubs have done something on the courthouse lawn, but this year just Rocky Point is, and the rest will all do something in their own little community,” said Karen Coleman, Karen Coleman, Ralls County Youth Program Associate for 4-H. “Everybody doesn’t drive past the courthouse so we want to give more exposure.”
“On Wednesday, the kids will also do a 4-H t-shirt day where the kids wear their 4-H shirt to school. If they send me a picture of them wearing their t-shirt then they will usually get like a Dairy Queen gift card or something. A lot of the clubs go to church together on 4-H Sunday,” she said.
The 4-H program in Ralls County currently has five clubs, which vary in sizes from 10 members to 30 members, and are working on a new one. Each club meets in different parts of the county, allowing participants to choose the club closest to where they live, although they are not limited to choosing the club closest to them. Coleman said many will choose the club they have friends already participating in.
“Rocky Point meets in New London, and it is currently our smallest club but it’s growing. The new club will be meeting in Hannibal,” she said. “Which is a good thing because we have Ralls kids who go to Hannibal and some just don’t want to come this far into the county. So that will be a plus to reach those kids we have been missing.”
Club leaders are often who help students find the programs that interest them, and if there’s not anyone in that particular club to lead a class of interest, then Coleman will reach out to the other clubs to find one who does.
She wants to help kids find their sparks, no matter how hard they have to look for it.
“We don’t want to hinder anyone from being able to take what they want. That is what often leads to their passion and what they want to learn about,” she said. “That’s what 4-H is all about.”
According to Coleman, anyone can find an interest at 4-H.
“Anywhere from arts and crafts to cooking to woodworking, robotics, electricity, livestock to shooting sports. It’s amazing what all they can take,” she said. “Normally our first year kids will start with three projects and go up to as many as they can handle.”
To find out more about the program or to sign up for a club, please contact Karen Coleman at 573-985-3911.