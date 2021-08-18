HANNIBAL — The Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday it will award $17.7 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through its Neighborhood Assistance Program and Youth Opportunities Program Special Cycle to 104 nonprofits across Missouri.
Among agencies receiving tax credits is Douglass Community Services of Hannibal.
“Missouri nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide critical services to Missourians throughout the past year,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This program provides support to these organizations as they continue their great work to serve Missouri’s at-risk youth and cultivate strong, productive communities.
The NAP and YOP Special Cycle was created to assist nonprofits and other entities providing services to at-risk populations, prioritizing those serving opportunity youth. COVID-19 has created a massive impact on mental health for all citizens, including children. Anxiety, stress and other negative conditions have been on the rise, and these organizations provide resources and services that help children deal with these issues.
Douglass Community Services received $250,000 in state tax credits for remodeling of the building to provide a food pantry, meals, housing and utility assistance, workforce development assistance, clothing and other services for youth. The goal is to transform the Douglass facility at 711 Grand Ave. in Hannibal into a single point of service for families in need.
“As we look forward towards the future of Douglass and our communities, it is imperative that we prepare our organization to meet the growing needs of our children and families and this grant will allow for that growth,” CEO Stephanie Cooper said.
“Having a thriving economy requires having thriving communities,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “That begins with dedicated organizations like these that provide vital services for our citizens and communities. Strong communities help bring more opportunities for our citizens, and we all benefit from the great work of these nonprofit organizations.”
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.