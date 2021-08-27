HANNIBAL — As summer turns into fall, children might be learning about migrations occurring all around them.
A family nature program called “Mysterious Migrations” will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Riverview Park Shelter No. 2, by the first overlook in the park.
The children’s program will be guided by Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
“Summer is changing into fall which means animals are on the move,” she said. “Do plants ‘migrate’ too? What about insects? What triggers all this movement? Let’s find out!”
Rublee said the nature program is appropriate for all ages of youngsters. She said children must be accompanied by parents or guardians and must wear appropriate footwear for rustic trail walking.
Rublee, is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks and Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.