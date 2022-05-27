HANNIBAL — This year marks the 16th anniversary of Mark Twain Museum’s popular summer concert series, "Music Under the Stars." Started in the summer of 2007, Music Under the Stars brings free outdoor concerts to Historic Hill Street featuring a variety of local and regional musicians for toe-tappin’ family fun.
Music Under the Stars Summer 2022 line-up has something for everyone. From jazz, blues, country, rock, bluegrass, Southern rock, reggae, rock-n-roll and all your favorite songs from the 50’s through the 90’s.
Music Under the Stars Summer ’22 kicks off Thursday, June 2 with local favorite Steppin’ Back at 7 p.m. and continues every Thursday through August 25.
June performances will feature various black artists for African-American Music Appreciation Month. Chicago blues artist Jon McDonald performs June 9. A special Juneteenth performance will feature the Grammy Award and Chicago Music Award-winning reggae band Gizzae on June 16.
The Mark Twain Museum’s Music Under the Stars program would not be possible if not for the generous support of individuals, organizations and businesses which include our Supernova Supporters Hannibal Realty, the Quincy Herald-Whig and Hannibal Magazine, the Missouri Arts Council and our Big Dipper Donor, Hannibal Regional Medical Group.
As always, opportunities for area not-for-profits to serve as food vendors during the performances are available. Contact Melissa at 573-221-9010, ext. 404 for information on becoming a food vendor. Sponsor opportunities to support Music Under the Stars and the various artists who perform are available.
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. each Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.