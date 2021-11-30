HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss on Saturday, Dec. 11, as part of downtown Hannibal’s Victorian Festival of Christmas.
All the festivities take place 4-6 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
There will be music, a bonfire for warmth and some marshmallows for roasting. Hot chocolate will also be available. Children can try their luck at tossing a snowball into a wreath to win a prize.
