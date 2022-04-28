LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Bluegrass Pickers Festival is taking place Saturday on historic Georgia St. between the riverfront and Seventh St.
This festival will begin with vendors lining the streets at 9 a.m. The Ugly Cake Contest and the opening of the petting zoo and bounce house will follow at 9:30 a.m.
The car cruise begins at 10 a.m. and ends at the riverfront. An arm-wrestling contest begins at 11 a.m.
The Drive By Boys perform at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Royal Hellions take the stage at 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
A scavenger hunt starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by the cornhole tournament at noon.
The screaming chicken contest begins at 1 p.m. and the fiddle contest starts at 2 p.m.
Entertainment trucks and a wide selection of food trucks will be on hand throughout the day.
