Museum to offer Titanic story April 15

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will present the story of May Birkhead and her role in the Titanic disaster.
Information will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15 – the anniversary of the ship’s sinking.
Birkhead was a Louisiana seamstress who was traveling to Europe aboard Carpathia. The vessel picked up most Titanic survivors and Birkhead chronicled their stories for the New York Herald.
Visitors to the museum on April 15 will receive information about Birkhead’s life and Titanic “tickets” bearing the names of passengers. The tickets will show whether the passenger lived or died.
In addition, the museum and KJFM Eagle 102 Radio have teamed up to record “Titanic Minutes” that are airing in segments on the FM station this week.
The museum is at 304 Georgia in downtown Louisiana and there is no admission charge.
