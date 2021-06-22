HANNIBAL — Ray Harvey is returning to Hannibal armed with brushes and cans of paint with the intent of transforming the side of another downtown building into a work of art.
“I have decided to paint mural No. 14 in Hannibal,” Harvey told the Hannibal City Council during its June 15 meeting at Hannibal City Hall, which happens to feature some of Harvey’s handiwork.
According to Harvey, his most recent mural in Hannibal was for the Continental Cement Company. He already has two more murals scheduled following the upcoming one.
Harvey’s next project, a farm scene, will appear on the north-facing exterior wall of the Dutch Country General Store, located on North Main Street. According to information supplied the council about Harvey’s upcoming work the mural will fill an area that is 70 feet by 24 feet of the building’s side.
“A color sample of what I will be painting is in the store for all to view right now,” Harvey said.
On days when Harvey is working he plans to be painting by dawn and working until dusk. Harvey intends to begin working on the mural on July 12. He estimates that it will be completed by July 31.
Harvey sought and received permission from the council to block off up to nine parking spaces in the municipal parking lot located next to the Dutch Country General Store when he is working “for security and safety to the artist and public.”
“I will not need all nine spaces every day,” Harvey said. “Those spaces can be used when the artist is not working.”
No objections were voiced about Harvey’s need for the parking spaces, or the project in general, by any city officials.