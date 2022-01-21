Mural springs forth from partnership between Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Rotary Club

HANNIBAL — Local artist and educator Stephen Schisler recently completed a mural in Hannibal.
The mural was painted on the North-facing wall at the back of 113 South Main Street, which offers a Broadway-facing view in the 100 block of Broadway. The project was a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and the Rotary Club of Hannibal. The mural is titled “Native Spirits” and was designed and painted by Schisler of Hannibal.
“I wanted to pay homage to populations now extinct from our region,” Schisler said, regarding the subject matter of the mural. “Marking the Indian Removal Act of 1830, and the subsequent disappearance of many native Missouri species by the mid to late 1800s. Featured are the Elk, Buffalo, Black Bear, Mountain Lion and Grey Wolf. Their vague polygonal forms represent these figures as “spirits” that may still walk among us. The gridding off of the background into county lines represents the arbitrary borders and systems that eventually replaced, for better or worse, the wildness of the frontier.”
Building owners Mike and Sarah Vorholt initially contacted the Hannibal Arts Council regarding interest in offering their blank wall for placement of a mural. The Hannibal Arts Council worked with the building owners to procure the artist and proposed design to be approved and approached the Rotary Club of Hannibal to support the public art initiative.
More public art initiatives are planned in 2022, including a public sculpture program, to add to the existing Art in the Open billboard and Out of the Box traffic box art projects implemented by the Hannibal Arts Council.
