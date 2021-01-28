MONROE CITY, Mo. — For the second day in a row, a major highway in Northeast Missouri was closed on Wednesday due to weather-induced crashes.
After initial crash reports came in at about noon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began redirecting eastbound traffic on U.S. 36 just east of Monroe City about 1:30 p.m. Troop B reported four non-injury crashes involving eight vehicles, including two jackknifed tractor-trailers.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the patrol said it had cleared the scene, and eastbound traffic was moving again.
A crash involving tractor-trailers closed U.S. 61 near Canton for several hours on Tuesday.