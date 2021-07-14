STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Missouri, will be the featured speaker Saturday, July 24, for the annual Mizzou Student Sendoff sponsored by the local chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association.
The Great River Tigers Chapter holds this event each summer to promote Mizzou activities and send local Mizzou students off to school. The summer bash and student sendoff is held at the Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra, Mo. The social starts at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
A BBQ pork loin dinner will be served at a cost of $10 per person. Mizzou students are free. A special feature of the event will be the giving away of 10-12 $500 scholarships. Winners will be selected by a drawing of students present. Also, the winners of several $1,000 scholarships that were selected this spring will be announced.
Ramchand came to the University of Missouri recently. Her efforts have led to increased enrollment at MU as well as increased funding and grants for the university. She will update those in attendance on progress at the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.
All current and incoming Mizzou students are invited to attend, as well as all Mizzou alums, friends and fans. More information or to registration for the event are available by contacting Al Kennett, event chairman, at kennetta@missouri.edu or 573-248-6947.