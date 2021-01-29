NEW LONDON, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension-Ralls County Council finalized its annual election at its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 28.
Candidates elected were: Brad Tutor — Eastern District, Helen Bunn — Eastern District, Arena Baxter — Eastern District, Sarah Evans — Western District, Mike Myers — Western District, Dustin Wasson — County-At-Large, Ben Luetkemeyer — County-At-Large, Beverly Klise — County-At-Large and Leota Shoemyer — County-At-Large.
"The council thanks all of the candidates that ran on the ballot and the citizens that voted in the election," said Terry Hoyt, University of Missouri-Ralls County Extension Council chairman.
The new members will be officially inducted on the extension council at the annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25. They will begin their two-year terms of service in March.