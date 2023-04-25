NEW LONDON, Mo. — The investigation continues into the Friday night crash that killed a Hannibal teenager.
Corporal Justin S. Dunn of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed an active investigation is underway. MSHP investigators are following up on information they received that an adult was at the scene. Dunn said investigators are "looking into all possibilities" related to this information.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Hummer H2 driven by a 15-year-old girl was heading south at 6:33 p.m. on Route O when it went off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and overturned.
Paiton Rose Elliott, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ralls County Deputy Coroner Austin Simmons.
A 15-year-old boy who was riding in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. The driver and an 8-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
On Tuesday morning, the MSHP crash report listed Michael S. Davis, 45, of New London, as an occupant in the vehicle. His reported injuries were minor, and he refused treatment at the scene.
Following the crash, community members have taken steps to honor Elliott's memory and provide support to those affected by her death. A vigil was held for students returning to school the following day.
Hannibal High School staff and faculty members are prepared to provide support to anyone in need.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of our student, Paiton Elliott. Our thoughts are with Paiton’s family and friends," said Superintendent Susan Johnson. "All of us with Hannibal Public Schools care deeply for our students. As always, our staff and school counselors are on hand and available to support and visit with students impacted by this event. If you are a parent and would like resources on how to support your child during this difficult time, please contact your school administrator or guidance office."
The James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.