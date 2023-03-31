MRTA meeting highlights education updates

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe-Shelby Retired School Personnel Association met Tuesday, March 21 at Maddie's on Main in Monroe City.
The meal was catered by BK’s Place. Tom Shively offered the meal blessing. Following the meal, President Gina Carroll called the meeting to order.
The program was given by Tony DeGrave, Superintendent of Monroe City R-I Schools. He presented information about what is new in education and how MRTA members can help.
There are a multitude of bills and issues that affect rural schools: open enrollment, facilities costs, sense of community, services needed within schools, student allocations, preschool, filling staff positions, assessment variations, technology use and access.
DeGrave also talked about the bond issue on the April ballot. His general message was to have faith.
