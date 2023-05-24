PALMYRA, Mo. — The 2023 Committee on Nominations for Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the headquarters office, 975 West Ross St. in Palmyra to select candidates to fill the three Director positions whose terms expire this year: Shon Haerr – District #1; Jerry Schoenborn – District #2; and Butch Pennewell – District #3.
Members of the nominating committee appointed by the Board of Directors include:
District #1: Kevin Meany (573-439-5130) 724 County Road 139, Maywood, Mo.; Ann Keller (573-248-8792) 6700 County Road 312, Palmyra; and Brian Obert (573-822-9534) 6689 County Road 320, Palmyra.
District #2: Emily Hoelscher (573-822-9140) 4930 County Road 277, Palmyra; and Gene Behring (573-231-2300) 5240 County Road 203, Hunnewell, Mo.
District #3: Brent Bowdish (573-439-5689) 2570 County Road 171, Philadelphia, Mo.; Bill Coleman (314-249-2079) 7440 Highway Z, Monroe City, Mo.; and Matt Crabill (573-248-4991) 1904 Highway 168, Philadelphia.
Any member who desires to seek nomination for election or knows someone interested in being considered for the Board of Directors should contact one of these individuals.
Directors will be elected by the Cooperative’s membership at the Drive-Through Annual Meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra.
